Colorado woman jailed after allegedly stabbing driver who gave her ride

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grand Junction, Colorado woman was booked into the Utah County jail after she allegedly stabbed a driver who had picked her up as a hitchhiker.

Linda Rose Harman, 32, was booked for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

“Upon arrival, the victim was being assessed by medical personnel for a cut on his neck,” says a probable cause statement filed by the Utah County Sheriff officer who arrested Harman.

“The suspect, identified as Linda Harman, was in the back seat of another deputy’s patrol car. Linda was advised of her Miranda rights … and agreed to speak with me. … She stated that she was hitchhiking and was looking for a ride back to Grand Junction, Colorado. She stated that the victim offered her a ride and began driving westbound, in the opposite direction of Grand Junction.

“She stated that during the few stops that they had made for smoke breaks, that victim was threatening her that he would kill her if she tried to run away. She then stated that as they were leaving the rest stop up Spanish Fork Canyon the victim made a comment about eating people, and then told Linda that he chose her.”

Harman said “she then stabbed the victim to protect herself.”

The driver told the deputy that after he offered Harman a ride, and entered a GPS address she gave him to identify where she wanted to go.

“That address she provided was in Salt Lake City,” the arrest document says. “The victim stated that they made a few stops at gas stations for Linda to have smoke breaks. The victim stated that at no time during the drive together, Linda made any comments about wanting to get out of the vehicle. The victim stated, as they were leaving the rest stop, the victim was making a left turn out of the rest stop and Linda stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife-like sculpting tool.

“The victim then jumped out of the car, bleeding from the right side of his neck. The victim advised that there was no conversation taking place and the attack was unprovoked.

The law enforcement officer again spoke with Harman, the affidavit says, “and she stated that she stabbed him because she was hearing voices.”

The officer also noted that Harman “is under supervised probation in the state of Colorado and is in Utah without her Probation officer’s knowledge or permission. Linda has no ties to Utah and if released on bail will most likely flee the jurisdiction of this court.”

Harman was ordered to be held without bail.