SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at tow truck driver hauling his vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers and detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly shot at a tow truck driver.

At 9:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 1740 W. Gertie Ave. on reports of a shooting.

“During the investigation, officers learned the victim, a tow truck driver, had just finished securing a car on his rig and started leaving when he heard his rear back window shatter,” says a news release issued by the SLCPD public relations department.

“The tow truck driver continued driving to the impound yard in Murray, Utah. Officers and detectives reviewed video (of) the shooting and determined Oscar Rivera ran behind the tow truck as the driver left the apartment complex. While running behind the moving truck, Rivera is accused of shooting at the driver and his tow truck.”

The vehicle being towed was that of Rivera, his affidavit says.

The bullet that shattered the back window became lodged in the passenger side headrest, the statement says. The driver was not injured.

Rivera was apprehended Friday by the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). He was found in a car near Redwood Road and Cesar Chavez Drive in West Valley City, in a parking lot.

Rivera resisted arrest, but was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Rivera was ordered held without bail.