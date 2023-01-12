SLCPD: Man arrested on felony robbery charges hours after release from jail

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly robbing a bank and attempting to rob a bank customer hours after his release from jail.

Clinton Demille Randle was charged on Monday of this week — the day of the alleged robberies — by Salt Lake City police.

The investigation began after the suspect entered a US Bank branch at 1575 S. Main, Randle’s arresting documents say.

He entered “yelling ‘this is a robbery’ and demanded money from the tellers at the US Bank,” Randle’s affidavit says. “The AP (arrested person) pushed a female customer against the window by force with his hand against her back demanding her money and the money from the bank.

“The female victim felt threatened and stated the AP was acting as if he was holding some type of weapon to her.

“The female told the AP she was not going to give her money to him. A teller at the US Bank stated he grabbed the money and the bait money from the till after the demands had been made. AP took the money and the bait money from the tiller and took off.”

Randle was located by SLCPD officers in the area due to the signal from a device within the bait money container, and was positively identified by surveillance images from the US Bank, the police statement says. Randle was charged with two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony — one for robbing the bank and one for trying to rob the customer.

“While enroute to the Salt Lake County Jail, AP stated he was planning on fleeing from SLC because he did not want to be on probation and did not want to continue treatment with the Odyssey House. AP also admitted to officers on the way to SLC county jail he was just released from jail prior to committing the robbery.”

Randle’s most recent previous arrest was on May 10, 2022. In that case, he was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, with his bail set at $50,000.

In the Monday case, the arresting officer suggested Randle be held without bail.

Judge Robert Faust ordered Randle be released with no bail on condition he promised to comply with conditions, including committing no additional crimes.