SLCPD: Man, woman in custody after crashing stolen car, injuring child while fleeing police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman fleeing Salt Lake City police in a stolen car crashed into another vehicle near 2100 South and Utopia Avenue,, injuring a 9-year-old a passenger inside.

The investigation began about 3 p.m., when officers with the Liberty Bike Squad located a stolen car parked near Andrew Avenue and West Temple, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers watched the stolen car and later saw a man and woman walk up to the vehicle and get inside, the release states.

“Officers attempted to block the car to prevent the driver from getting away. The driver maneuvered around officers and took off. Officers did not pursue the car at any point,” the police press release says.

After a description of the green car was shared over police radio, officers in South Salt Lake spotted an accident involving the stolen vehicle near 2100 South and Utopia Avenue, according to the news release.

Police say witnesses saw a man and woman run away from the crash. Officers found the woman nearby and took her into custody, the release states. With assistance from South Salt Lake police, officers later located the man not far from the crash and arrested him, police said.

The identifies of the man and woman were not immediately released.

Police say a 9-year-old passenger in the vehicle struck by the fleeing suspects was transported to an area hospital. The child’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation, the news release states.