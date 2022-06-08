Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man

LAYTON, Utah, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old Layton man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Travis Hicks was last seen by family members around 6 a.m. Monday, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Layton City Police Department on Tuesday evening. Police say Hicks has a traumatic brain injury, paranoid schizophrenia, diabetes and depression.

Police said Hicks left his home on foot to get a drink at a nearby gas station. He took his cellphone with him, but left without his medication, Layton police said in a news release.

Police pinged Hicks’ cellphone, which officers later found lying on the side of State Route 193 near 1950 East, according to the news release.

“Due to Mr. Hicks’ medical conditions, which require medication he did not take with him, it is believed Mr. Hicks may be in danger,” the release states.

Hicks was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray pullover wool poncho, a green T-shirt, black Adidas shorts with a white stripe on the side, and neon green shoes, the Silver Alert states.

Anyone with information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300 and reference case No. 22-14090.