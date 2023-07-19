SLCPD: Missing girl ran away; was found at house of boyfriend, 13

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released more information about the recovery of a 12-year-old girl missing from her Salt Lake City residence since Monday.

The girl, identified by SLCPD public relations news releases as Santa Gloria Olvera, was found at the Poplar Grove neighborhood residence of her 13-year-old boyfriend.



“Olvera is now with her legal guardian,” an SLCPD PR update says. “Detectives have also confirmed Olvera ran away from home on Monday.”

The girl was found at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the statement says.

“When officers found Olvera, they made sure she did not need medical attention for any physical injuries. Officers did not find any signs of physical injury or trauma.”

The girl’s family reported her missing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“SLCPD patrol officers met with her family and others who know her. They worked to gather information about her and started searching her neighborhood, several schools, and other places where Olvera may have gone.”

During the initial investigation, patrol officers learned Olvera may have run away from her family. Officers also reviewed footage from home security systems that appeared to show Olvera running near Glendale Middle School, 1430 Andrew Ave.

Officers worked with detectives from the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit to analyze the video and to collect additional video that provided more context,” the police statement says. “Detectives confirmed the female running in the video was in fact Olvera. They also confirmed the other person in the video was her boyfriend.

“Throughout this investigation, officers and detectives quickly determined there was no evidence to suggest a kidnapping or that Olvera was in imminent danger.”

The girl’s disappearance did not meet the criteria for a state-wide Amber Alert, the statement says.

“After being safely found, detectives spoke with Olvera who told them she in fact ran away but stayed nearby and received assistance from her boyfriend. This case is not considered a criminal matter.”