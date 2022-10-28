SLCPD swears in 2 dozen new officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department took another step toward remedying its daunting staffing shortage Thursday, swearing in 24 new officers during a ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

As of October 24, 2022, the SLCPD has 43 vacant sworn positions from its authorized staffing level set by city council, according to a Thursday press release. As outlined in the SLCPD 2022 Updated Crime Control Plan, filling all sworn positions is a top priority for the department.

“Almost seven months ago, these 24 individuals entered their first day of the police academy with a wide range of previous job experiences,” said Police Chief Mike Brown.

“Today, they are now sworn members of the Salt Lake City Police Department and are committed to helping ensure our community is safe. I admire their willingness to take a step forward into this noble profession and to join the SLCPD’s legacy of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering service to our community.”

The Salt Lake City Police Academy is a satellite academy that meets the guidelines and criteria set by the Utah Police Officer Standards and Training (POST), the release said.

“For nearly seven months, the SLCPD Training Unit provided the recruit officers with training around legal, reality-based (scenario), defensive tactics, firearms, crisis intervention, and emergency vehicle operations.

“The officers now enter the next phase of their training process, known as field training. During this time, the officers are partnered with a Field Training Officer (FTO) and are evaluated on how they perform the day-to-day functions of a patrol officer.”

Last month the department welcomed 20 new recruits to its academy, according to the release, anticipated to graduate in February 2023.

Chief Mike Brown at Thursday’s ceremonies added, “Recently, police officers nationwide are being faced with unprecedented acts of violence. These are stark reminders of the dangers and unpredictability of this profession.

“When most others run away, the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department run toward the danger. These newly minted police officers have been taught by the best group of training officers in the country. I am confident they are prepared to serve this community.”

Anyone interested in applying to be a police officer with the SLCPD should visit: https://www.slcpd.com/joinourteam/, the press release said.

“Applications are being accepted for both new hire and lateral police officers. Apply by December 24, 2022 to be considered for the police academy in May 2023.”