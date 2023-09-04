SLCPD releases name of man jailed after allegedly stabbing woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old registered sex offender who is accused of stabbing a woman and assaulting a police officer.

The man arrested is Phillip James Wilkins.

A woman who was in a previous relationship with Wilkins called dispatch at 3:29 a.m. Monday to report she had been stabbed while in her apartment, on the near westside.

“The woman has a serious, but not life-threatening wound,” says a statement issued by the SLCPD Public Relations Department.

“When officers attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as Phillip James Wilkins, inside the apartment he refused to comply. Officers had to chase after Wilkins. While being taken into custody, he began fighting and tried biting an officer.”

Upon his arrest, officers found Wilkins in possession of a meth pipe, a knife and a Taser, the news release says.

Post Miranda, Wilkins’ arrest documents say he admitted to stabbing a couch in an attempt to scare the victim.

Wilkins admitted to choking a victim, “resulting in marks on her throat and neck, then proceeded to stab the victim.”

A juvenile was able to hear what was happening, the statement says. Wilkins also took a communication device from the victim, preventing her from using it, his affidavit says.

Arrest documents say Wilkins was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Monday for investigation of:

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Damage or destruction of property, a first-degree felony

Assault on peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Sex offender and kidnap offender registry violation, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Damage/interrupt communication device, a class B misdemeanor

Charges will be determined by the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the case as it develops.