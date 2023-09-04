Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies at 56

Sept. 4 (UPI) — Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56, band members confirmed Monday.

Harwell succumbed to liver failure at his home in Boise, Idaho, where he had been receiving hospice care, the band’s manager Robert Hayes told PEOPLE.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original,” the band wrote in a tribute posted on Instagram following his death. “A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones,” they wrote.

The vocalist and frontman had been unwell for some time.

TMZ said Harwell, who was born in Santa Clara, Calif., had long abused alcohol and been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, heart failure and Wernicke’s encephalopathy.

He had recently been in the final stage of liver failure.

Smash Mouth was formed in San Jose, Calif., and is known for the early 2000s hits “All Star,” and “I’m a Believer,” with Harwell’s signature raspy voice taking center stage.

It’s debut single “Walkin’ on the Sun” from 1997’s “Fush Yu Mang” achieved widespread success in the United States.

The band has continued to perform with new lead vocalist Zach Goode since Harwell retired abruptly in 2021.

His last show came in October of 2021 in Bethel, N.Y.,. when he appeared inebriated, forgetting the lyrics to songs.

Harwell is survived by fiancée Annette Jones; sisters Carla Crocker, Michelle Baroni and Julie Harwell as well as his brother Mark Harwell.