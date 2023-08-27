SLCPD releases names of men arrested in downtown raid

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the names of the two men arrested as a result of a raid on an entertainment district club early Saturday morning.

The men arrested were Kody Valdez and Fetuao Joseph Fusitua, both 24. Each man was arrested on suspicion of felony crimes, then released on conditions including they return for court appointments and commit no crimes.

The court-ordered search warrant was served at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at The New Yorker, at 60 W. Market St. Besides the arrests, items seized included four firearms, more than 100 bottles of alcohol, and marijuana, cocaine, and cash, says an SLCPD news release issued Saturday.

On Sunday, court documents revealed the alleged crimes of those arrested.

Valdez was booked for investigation of:

Unlawful possession/purchase/transaction of a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances scheduled I/II/analog

Valdez “was found to be in a possession of distributable amounts of marijuana and a single tablet of Adderall,” booking documents say. He “was also found to be in possession of a firearm.”

Fusitua was booked for investigation of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Fusitua “was contacted during the service of a search warrant by the SLCPD SWAT team,” his court documents say. “(He) was an employee of the business that was the subject of the warrant. I was advised by detectives that during a search of the (man’s) person, a distributable amount of cocaine (field tested positive) and a firearm were located.”

Salt Lake City Police executed a search warrant on Saturday Aug 26 2023 at the New Yorker nightclub Photo Salt Lake City Police

Enhanced patrols since June

“As part of that investigation, and in response to several shootings, the Salt Lake City Police Department launched a crime suppression operation and conducted enhanced weekend patrols in downtown, specifically around the New Yorker nightclub,” the SLCPD statement released Saturday says.

“The enhanced patrol operations started on June 9, 2023, and have continued nearly every weekend since.”

Salt Lake City Police executed a search warrant on Saturday Aug 26 2023 at the New Yorker nightclub Photo Salt Lake City Police

Between June 9 and July 15, the efforts of the enhanced patrol operations resulted in the arrest of 15 people, the seizure of six firearms, including three rifles, more than 30 traffic stops, and more than 50 community contacts with officers, the police statement says. Additionally, officers have seized cocaine and marijuana during their work.

The SLCPD noted other cases during the enhanced patrol operations include, but are not limited to:

Aug. 19 – While finishing their enhanced patrols, SLC911 received a noise complaint around 6 a.m. about people partying in a parking lot at approximately 300 S. West Temple St. Numerous officers responded to the scene, including 60 W. Market Street, and safely disbanded the crowds. Due to the size of the crowds, and other obligations, the officers working the enhanced patrols finished their shifts around 8 a.m. – four hours later than normal.

While finishing their enhanced patrols, SLC911 received a noise complaint around 6 a.m. about people partying in a parking lot at approximately 300 S. West Temple St. Numerous officers responded to the scene, including 60 W. Market Street, and safely disbanded the crowds. Due to the size of the crowds, and other obligations, the officers working the enhanced patrols finished their shifts around 8 a.m. – four hours later than normal. Aug. 12 – While conducting enhanced patrol, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 60 W. Market St. Due to the size of the crowd, additional officers responded. Officers found several people in a parking lot and in the streets nearby fighting. Officers safely began separating people and looking for anyone with injuries. Officers reported despite their presence, several people continued to fight and argue. Officers found at least three people with minor injuries that appeared to have been related to physical fighting. Of the three people identified with injuries, all declined to be treated by paramedics.

– While conducting enhanced patrol, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 60 W. Market St. Due to the size of the crowd, additional officers responded. Officers found several people in a parking lot and in the streets nearby fighting. Officers safely began separating people and looking for anyone with injuries. Officers reported despite their presence, several people continued to fight and argue. Officers found at least three people with minor injuries that appeared to have been related to physical fighting. Of the three people identified with injuries, all declined to be treated by paramedics. July 8 – While conducting enhanced patrols, officers quickly intervened prior to a fight breaking out in a parking lot near 60 W. Market St. While doing so, they found a restricted person in illegal possession of a firearm.

– While conducting enhanced patrols, officers quickly intervened prior to a fight breaking out in a parking lot near 60 W. Market St. While doing so, they found a restricted person in illegal possession of a firearm. July 7 – While conducting enhanced patrols, an SLCPD gang officer attempted to stop a car at 60 W. Market St. Officers safely arrested two people inside the car who ran.

– While conducting enhanced patrols, an SLCPD gang officer attempted to stop a car at 60 W. Market St. Officers safely arrested two people inside the car who ran. June 17 – While conducting enhanced patrols, officers responded to a fight in progress inside a parking structure at 55 E. Exchange Place. Officers found multiple fights in progress. Due to the number of fights, officers from across the city responded. Later, while continuing their enhanced patrols, SLCPD VCAT and Gang officers found a man passed out in a car vomiting. When officers approached, they found the man in illegal possession of a firearm. That same evening, as officers prepared to end their shifts, they responded to a fight in the 300-block of West Temple. During their investigation, officers located a firearm inside a car.