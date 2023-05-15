SLCPD releases update on office complex murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are providing more information on two bodies found Saturday in a Sugarhouse area office complex.

It was a murder-suicide involving a father and his juvenile son, according to a police update.

“After an extensive investigation, the Salt Lake City Police Department has determined 49-year-old Parth Gandhi killed his 16-year-old son inside an office complex,” the SLCPD statement says.

“The suspect in the murder, Gandhi, died by suicide.”

This investigation began at 11:14 a.m. Saturday when a community member called dispatch after finding a body inside the building, at 2936 S. Highland Drive.

Salt Lake City Fire officials and Gold Cross arrived on scene and found two people dead. Police secured the building, and checked for any additional victims.

Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Highland Drive office complex on Saturday May 13 2023 Photo Gephardt Daily

“As part of this investigation, officers conducted a welfare check at Gandhi’s residence near Sunnyside Park,” the SLCPD statement says. “No further information is being released to respect the family and their privacy.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s School Resource Officers have worked closely with the Salt Lake School District throughout this investigation to help ensure students, staff, and members of the school community received resources.

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, please call 988.