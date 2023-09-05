SLCPD seeks help finding missing woman, 81

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Julie Mitchell was “last seen near Joseph F. Steenblik Park in Rose Park,” a police statement says. “Julie should be wearing a white and orange striped blouse with blue Capri pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 9-1-1.”

A Sliver Alert says Mitchell was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. She stands 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, says the alert, which gives Mitchells first name as Julianne. She has gray hair and blue eyes, it says.