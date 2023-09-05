Confrontation over drone leads to neighbor’s fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents include more details about the shooting death of an Ogden man, and the arrest of the man booked for investigation of the murder.

Brendon Michael Powell, 25, was booked for investigation of murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of a 31-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

Ogden City police were dispatched to a report of a gunshot wound at 9:55 p.m. Monday, and responded to the area of 700 N. Liberty.

“The complainant, Brendon Powell (Brendon) advised dispatch that he had shot an individual multiple times over a dispute regarding a drone,” Powell’s court documents say. “Brendon advised dispatch that he did not know the individual that he shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Powell was transported to the police station and read his Miranda Rights, and he agreed to talk, the affidavit says.

“Brendon advised he heard a commotion coming from a vehicle, so he flew his drone around the corner of his residence to investigate further. Brendon continued to fly the drone near the vehicle. Brendon’s drone hit a tree that was near the vehicle.

“Brendon then went around his residence with his firearm in his hand to retrieve his drone. Brendon approached the victim who was holding his drone, using his tac light as a flashlight that was attached to his firearm.”

The victim ran from Powell for a brief period, the statement says, “then turned toward him with one hand on the drone and one hand in his pocket. Brendon advised the male came towards him at which point he fired approximately seven rounds striking the male.”

Surveillance video from Powell’s residence shows him flying a drone and recorded the sound of the drone hitting the tree, the statement says.

“Brendon racks the slide of the firearm prior to approaching the victim. Moments go by as the two are heard arguing. A discharge of approximately seven rounds are heard.”

To rack the slide refers to putting a bullet in the chamber.

Powell was ordered to be held without bail in the Weber County jail.