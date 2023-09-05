Box Elder County woman re-arrested in lobby before jail

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman released from custody who allegedly violated a protective order by calling from the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office lobby to demand her husband pick her up was ushered back to a cell after he called in a complaint.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the name of the woman to protect the privacy of her victims. The woman, in her 40s, was released Monday after she was booked for investigation of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and for intoxication.

“Subject then walked out to the lobby of the sheriff’s office and called her husband from the lobby phone and told him that he needed to come pick her up,” her arrest documents say.

“When husband told her that he couldn’t because he was contacted by the jail and told there was a no contact order she signed and he couldn’t come and get her, she started to swear at him telling him she was going to find a way up there and take their son and fly to (another state) where she has family.

“Husband then called the sheriff’s office and made this complaint. (The woman) was arrested in the lobby for violation un-secured bond. With the threat of taking the child (to another state), I am asking for no bail on the subject until she sees a judge.”

The woman was ordered held without bail.