Motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in crash with parked cars in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Sunday when a motorcycle crashed into two parked cars in west Weber County.

The motorcyclist and passenger were traveling north on 9350 West near 450 South at a high rate of speed about 12:40 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into two parked cars, the Utah Department of Public Safety stated in a news release Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to DPS.

