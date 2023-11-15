Salt Lake City police seek suspects in Tuesday night stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A clash between possibly two groups of people sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night stabbed in the chest.

The victim was listed in stable condition after the confrontation in the area of 600 East and 200 South, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Brandon Shearer said.

“A couple of individuals got into an altercation and one ended up stabbed in the upper body,” Shearer said. “We’re still trying to figure out what happened, and what caused the altercation.”

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. with initial reports indicating police may have apprehended suspects at 400 East and 200 South.

But Shearer said suspects were still at large and the department was particularly interested in locating two women and a male who were seen leaving the scene of the assault.

“We’re hoping anyone who witnessed what happened would contact us,” he said. “We’d really appreciate it.”

SLCPD can be reached at 801-799-3000.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict