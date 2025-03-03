SLCPD: Silver Alert issued for man last seen at Central City residence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man last seen leaving his residence, near 165 South 1000 East.

The man, Terry Wilkinson, “is living with reduced cognitive abilities, and we need help locating him,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.

Wilkinson stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and orthopedic shoes with straps.

Anyone who sees Wilkinson or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SLCPD at 801-799-3554.

