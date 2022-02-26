Road trip from Utah is basis of Olivia Rodrigo music film ‘Driving Home 2 U,’ coming to Disney+

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Olivia Rodrigo has a music film coming to Disney+ in March.

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” (a SOUR film) will premiere March 25 on the streaming service. The documentary-style film will chronicle Rodrigo’s trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, and will share her memories of writing and creating her debut album.

Rodrigo may be most widely known for appearing as Nini in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which was based on the Disney film series shot in Utah. The series also filmed in Utah for the first two years of its three-year run.

The project will feature new live arrangements of Rodrigo’s songs, interviews, and never-before-seen footage.

“Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life,” an official description reads.

Rodrigo, who turned 19 this month, will perform the 11 songs from “Sour” in various locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard and Red Rock Canyon State Park. She will be joined by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said.

“This is not a concert film per-se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour’ like never before.”