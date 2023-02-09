SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away.

The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank near 400 East and 300 South, and demanded money from employees, and SLCPD statement says.

“The man took money and walked out of the bank. No one got hurt during the robbery,” it says.

“At approximately 10:55 a.m., officers searching the area spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near 600 East and 400 South.

“After being found, the man walked into a local business where he took off a layer of clothing and left the business. Officers safely took the man into custody after a short foot chase.”

Detectives with the SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad booked Chad Campbell into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.