SLCPD traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, weapon in Ballpark neighborhood bust

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Ballpark neighborhood late Monday morning and those suspicions were rewarded.

During the stop near 1300 South West Temple St., officers confiscated a realistic looking BB gun, heroin, cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills and cash, according to an SLCPD statement.

“We work hard to keep Salt Lakers safe from the dangers of guns and illegal drugs.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as information becomes available