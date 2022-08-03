SLCPD update: Separate collisions leave skateboarder dead, motorcyclist critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information on two separate collisions Tuesday night, which left one person dead and one critically injured.

Car-motorcycle

The first incident, a collision between a car and a 50-year-old motorcycle, was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday by a man who flagged down a patrol car. The scene was in the Ballpark neighborhood, in the area of Main Street and Merrimac Avenue.

“Officers responded to the scene and located an unresponsive man in the roadway,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers and paramedics immediately performed life-saving measures on the man before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“While speaking with the 23-year-old driver, officers observed signs of impairment and are looking into whether impairment played a factor in the crash,” the police statement says. “Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the motorcycle attempted to pass the car while the car was changing lanes southbound on Main Street.

“Because of the seriousness of the crash, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and Crime Lab Technicians responded to assist with the investigation.”

Car-skateboard fatal

The second collision was reported 31 minutes after the first, after dispatch “received multiple calls about a person on a skateboard who had been hit by a car at the intersection of 700 East 300 South.

“Paramedics arrived on scene and performed immediate life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.”

Responding officers secured the intersection and called in the Crash Analysis Team and Crime Lab technicians.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the skateboarder was crossing the street against the traffic light and was hit by the car,” the police statement says.

“The age and identity of the man will not be released until next of kin notifications are made.”

The SLCPD statement says “There are no other details that can be released about this fatal crash.”

The Main Street crash is Salt Lake City’s 20th traffic-related fatality this year, the statement says.