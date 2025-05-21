SLCPD’s Gang Unit named Gang Unit of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Gang Investigations Association has named the Salt Lake City Gang Unit the 2025 Gang Unit of the Year.

The award honors the combined efforts of the six investigators and one sergeant on the team.

A news release issued by the SLCPD says that in 2024, the team’s efforts led to results including:

74 felony arrests.

38 residential search warrants.

8 federally screened cases.

51 firearms seized.

More than 25,000 fentanyl pills recovered.

198 grams of cocaine, 1,826 grams of marijuana, 3,174 THC cartridges

$20,000 in cash seized.

And so far this year, as of May 12, results included:

43 felony arrests.

33 residential search warrants.

48 firearms seized.

More than 20 pounds of marijuana seized.

Nearly $50,000 in cash recovered.

“This award is proof that highly focused police work makes our city and state safer,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd, in a news release. “Our Gang Unit, working collaboratively with other gang units, is leading the way in reducing gang violence. Their efforts to reduce crime, provide education, and reduce the generational impact of gang activity reduces victimization and saves lives.”

In addition to the unit award, Detective Johann Rubio received the UGIA’s 2025 Commendation Award for his leadership in a high-risk investigation that dismantled a dangerous gang-affiliated drug and firearm operation.

Sgt. Robert Tyzc, SLCPD, told reporters Wednesday that a changing landscape in the gang community has required the use of different tools in recent years. Gang members are recruited younger than they previously were, and use more social media. Gang alliances shift more easily than they used to, and online interactions can spark violence.

“A lot of it’s online, and so we see a couple of things,” Tyzc said. “One, it’s harder to track that structure. That structure is a lot more fluid in nature. In addition to that, the traditional investigative efforts or tactics don’t apply to today.”

Investigators spend more time tracking gang members online.

Another complicating factor is the age of offenders.

“Prior, we’re targeting offenders who may be adults, and so it’s easier to get in, get them into prison or in the federal system, with the younger and younger gang population that creates its own obstacles,” Tycz said, adding that gang units today need to be adept at working with juvenile courts and the juvenile justice system.

Children as young as 8 may be aware of gangs, especially if a family member is involved with one, he said, adding that he’s seen gangs recruit members as young as 10 or 11.

“We’re more than happy to meet with parents,” Tycz said. “We meet with educators, administrators, youth groups, community groups, where we can actually come and present and identify a lot of those signs where kids may be getting involved. Things you look for are changes in friendship groups, decline in school activity, decline in attendance. You know, a lot of the clothing they wear, some of the language they use, are key indicators on if the kid’s being influenced by a gang, or even maybe part of a gang.”

Detectives, SLCPD school resources officers and youth advocate work to identify “early signs of gang recruitment, and connect families to support services,” Tycz said.

“Their goal is not just to respond to crime, but to help prevent young people from entering the gang lifestyle in the first place.”

Asked about the impact of Venezuelan gang activity, Tycz said, “as far as their gang involvement, I wouldn’t say it’s any more or less than any other population.”

Tycz said he and other Gang Unit members are “very passionate and very committed to the work. They put in a lot of hours outside of their 40 hours. And they love the work they do.

“They love the impact they have in the community, and as they see that, as they see their successes, that just motivates them to continue to work.”

Members of the Salt Lake City PD Gang Unit on the scene of an August 10, 2024 shooting in downtown SLC’s bar district near 320 S. State Street and Exchange Place. Photo: Patrick Benedict/Gephardt Daily