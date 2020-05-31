Small plane crash lands at Heber Valley Airport

HEBER CITY, Utah, May 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crash landed at Heber Valley Airport Sunday afternoon.

“At approximately 1:15 p.m. Heber City officers were dispatched to a small plane that had crashed at the airport,” said a Facebook post from Heber City PD. “It was reported that while trying to land, the pilot lost power to the aircraft. The plane landed crashing into a fence off of the airport runway.”

Both occupants of the plane only sustained minor injuries, the post said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will respond to conduct their investigation.