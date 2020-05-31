SLC police searching for individuals alleged to have flipped, vandalized, burned patrol vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for the individuals who allegedly damaged a patrol vehicle during the protest downtown Saturday.

“We need help to identify the individuals in the attached pictures,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “We would like to speak with them regarding the flipping, vandalism, and burning of a Salt Lake City Police car. If you know who they are, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-94360.”