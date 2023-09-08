Juveniles in stolen car hit 140 mph trying to elude police in two counties

HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Juveniles in a stolen car were able to out run pursuit for maybe three hours this morning, police said, hitting 140 mph at one point.

About 8:58 a.m. Thursday, Heber City police officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Challenger at 500 North Main Street in Heber City, Heber PD said on social media. The vehicle had expired registration and came back as stolen.

The suspect Challenger immediately fled westbound on Highway 40 towards Jordanelle State Park, leaving the highway at exit 8, briefly eluding officers before returning to the highway, heading eastbound where Heber officers picked them up again.

“Pursuit speeds reached approximately 140 mph,” according to the press release. Multiple agencies had joined the chase by now and spike strips were successfully deployed on the driver side of the vehicle. The Challenger eventually stopped on Highway 40 Mile Marker 14 where the two juvenile occupants were detained.