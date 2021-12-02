Small plane makes emergency landing in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane made an emergency landing in Tooele County on Nov. 24.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beech Bonanza made an emergency landing at approximately 12:45 p.m. after the pilot reported a loss of engine power. It is not clear exactly where in Tooele County the landing took place.

Four people were on board; Gephardt Daily is working to determine if there were any injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The aircraft is a Beech A36 Bonanza with the tail number N4370W.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.