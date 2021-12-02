Iron Maiden to play USANA Amphitheatre in September 2022

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Iron Maiden will be playing the USANA Amphitheatre in September 2022, it was announced Wednesday.

“Iron Maiden will return to North America in 2022 to bring The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour to yet more cities, many of which the band has not performed in for many years,” said a news release from Live Nation. “The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour produced by Live Nation will also include some songs from their new studio album Senjutsu being played live for the first time.”

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at USANA Amphitheatre on Sept. 19, 2022. The band will be joined in Utah by heavy metal band Trivium.

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said: “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

Registration for first access to tickets is open now here via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.