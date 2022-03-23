Smoke visible for miles in Duchesne County as fire damages oil well near Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire damaged an oil well near Vernal and sent up a large smoke plume that could be seen for miles Tuesday, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

The oil well was damaged in the fire, but no injuries were reported, according to a post on the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker commends his deputies for once again working together with the fire department to keep the public safe,” the post states.