Snow College football player killed in single-vehicle accident Sunday

Ephraim, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – A Snow College football player was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident during the weekend.

According to a statement released by the college overnight, the student-athlete was fatally injured in a crash on 100 North in Ephraim Sunday evening.

“It is with heavy hearts that Snow College confirms the death of a football player,” the Snow College statement said.

“Family members are being notified, and a support team at the college has been assembled to help friends and teammates.”

The college said the student’s identity will be released at a later time.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.