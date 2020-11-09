Solitude to postpone opening date due to lack of snow

SOLITUDE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Solitude Mountain Resort has postponed its opening date for the 2020/’21 ski season due to a lack of snow.

It had planned to open on Friday, Nov. 20, but a lack of early season snowfall has presented a challenge as the resort works to prepare enough terrain for skiers and snowboarders, said a news release issued Monday.

Solitude President and COO Kim Mayhew said: “Considering current conditions, as well as our goal of providing ample space for guests to distance from one another, we believe that a later opening date will create a higher-quality outdoor experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming them to our slopes as soon as conditions permit.”

A new opening date will be announced in the near future, taking into account weather forecasts and snowmaking capabilities, and in conversation with the other Cottonwood Canyons resorts, the news release said.

