South Jordan thief burglar busted within hours of social media post

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan theft and burglary suspect was arrested within hours of his posting on social media.

On Thursday evening the South Jordan Police Department posted photos, asking for the public’s help with an identification, of a man caught on video stealing a truck which he apparently used in subsequent burglaries.

“This morning this individual took a truck that did not belong to him and then used it to commit some burglaries in another city.

“We would really like to talk to him about all of this. If you recognize this person, please PM us or call at 801-254-4708 or 801-840-4000.

Friday morning South Jordan had news: “Last night the West Valley City Police Department located, chased down, and caught this individual recovering the stolen truck.

“This subject was booked in jail on several charges. Great work WVCPD!”