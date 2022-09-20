South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

Gephardt Daily Staff
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden.

Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S. Washington Boulevard, according to a post on the Weber Fire District Facebook page.

The fire district also shared a TikTock video of the extrication on Facebook Watch.

The South Ogden and Riverdale fire departments, South Ogden Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

 

