Crews rescue snowboarder who left Powder Mountain during snowstorm

EDEN, Utah, April 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews rescued a 23-year-old man who wandered off resort property Saturday while snowboarding at Powder Mountain in snowy conditions.

The man ended up in the Middle Fork drainage, where he ran out of snow as he descended in elevation, Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said on social media.

“The Snowmobile Team was able to follow the snowboarder’s tracks until they also ran out of snow. They then left their snowmobiles behind to continue on foot until they located the male,” the post says.

A short break in the snowy weather allowed the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau to assist the snowboarder and get him to safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Snowmobile Team hiked back to recover their snowmobiles and headed home to their families,” the post says.