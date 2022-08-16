South Salt Lake Police: Off-duty officers save man from drowning at Jordanelle Reservoir

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A group of South Salt Lake Police officers who spent a recent day off wakeboarding at Jordanelle Reservoir found themselves called to duty when they spotted a man struggling in the water near a capsized fishing kayak.

A statement from the South Salt Lake Police Department says the Homeless Resource Officers saw the overturned craft “with an individual attempting to swim to shore, but bobbing in the water, yet very far away from shore.”

“Officers moved closer, and found the sole occupant in the water struggling to keep his head above water,” the SSLPD statement says. “The occupant suffered a medical emergency. The occupant was confused and unable to retrieve a life jacket.”

Officers threw a life preserver toward the man, the statement says, “but due to his confused state and exhaustion, officers had to retrieve the occupant and pull him to safety.

“After officers evaluated the occupant, it was determined the occupant was having a diabetic problem. Officers went into the water and flipped over the capsized vessel and obtained a first aid kit that had vital emergency diabetic supplies. Due to the officers’ awareness, and quick action they were able to save an individual from drowning.”

The rescued man came to South Salt Lake to give thanks.

“Dave came to the South Salt Lake Police Department to thank Sgt. Coggle, Officer Leetham, Zajonc, Gray, Addison and Manzano for pulling him from the water and saving his life,” the SSLPD statement says.

“We are extremely proud of our officers for the exceptional service they provide to the community while on and off-duty.”