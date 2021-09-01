South Salt Lake police searching for aggravated burglary, sexual assault suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are searching for an aggravated burglary and sexual assault suspect.

“The South Salt Lake City Police Department is currently looking for a suspect in an aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual assault that occurred in the 300 East block of 2700 South,” the SSLCP said on Facebook.

Fredrick Allen Maes is a parole fugitive out of Ogden, and walked away from a halfway house, police said. The say he is “a transient with ties in Millcreek, Murray and Salt Lake City” and warned he may be armed.

“Fredrick Maes is not known to own a vehicle and is likely wandering on foot, but was last seen operating a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a temp tag.”

Maes, 67, has an active statewide second-degree felony no-bail warrant issued by the Board of Pardons for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, aggravated sex assault and other charges.

Anyone who sees Maes is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department 801-840-4000, Detective Street at 801-412-3645, or mstreet@sslc.com, day or night.