South Salt Lake police seek help finding missing, endangered juvenile runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday mid-morning.

Kevin Iteriteka is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue puffy jacket, black pants and black shoes, South Salt Lake Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Kevin’s last known location was at 3440 South 200 East in South Salt Lake.

According to the post, “He does have a phone. Kevin does not answer. The phone may be turned off or has no power to it.

“South Salt Lake Police have exhausted resources to locate Kevin on several prior occasions to include tonight.

“Continued coordinated efforts have been made to have Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) assist the family,” the post says. “Kevin has not returned home in a timely manner on prior occasions. Kevin is considered endangered due to his age.”

Anyone who sees Kevin or who has any information about his location is asked to call SSLPD at (801) 840-4000.