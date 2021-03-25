West Valley City 12-year-old arrested after swiping grandpa’s car, tries to ram off-duty cop’s vehicle, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old West Valley City boy decided to run away late Wednesday night and apparently thought it would be a good idea to abscond with his grandfather’s car.

An off-duty Ogden police officer who was driving his personal vehicle in West Valley City noticed a car driving recklessly and called it in to the local police department, Sgt. Steve Beardshall, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

Officers recognized the car as the one that had been reported as missing/stolen. When they arrived in the area of 3900 South 700 West, where the street dead-ends, they saw the juvenile suspect attempting to ram the off-duty Ogden officer’s personal vehicle, which was blocking his escape.

The boy was taken into custody and “some charges will be referred to juvenile, including joy riding and traffic offenses,” Sgt. Beardshall said.