SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department was asking for the public’s help locating Kevin Iteriteka, an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since late Sunday afternoon.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, SSLPD posted on Facebook:

***UPDATE*****

“Kevin has been located unharmed. Thanks for everyone’s help in locating him.”