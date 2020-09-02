South Salt Lake woman beats man with flagpole during alleged home invasion

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Salt Lake woman beat a suspect with a flagpole during an alleged home invasion burglary.

A Facebook post from South Salt Lake Police Department said the incident occurred Monday at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 900 West block of 3300 South.

“The suspect entered through the front yard gate,” the post said. “He assaulted multiple family members. The female victim was able to grab her flagpole with the flag attached to defend herself and other family members. She struck the suspect multiple times trying to defend herself and broke the pole. The victims retreated inside their home.”

The suspect, who was not known to the victims, kicked in their door and continued to assault multiple occupants, the post said. Officers responded and took custody of the suspect.

“The victim was concerned because she broke her flagpole and the flag hit the ground,” the post said. “She did not want to desecrate the flag. South Salt Lake Police Officers took up a collection to replace her flag and flagpole.”

The suspect has been identified as Justin Scott Smith, 42, said a probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County.

Smith is facing charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

The statement said: “The suspect walked through the front gate of the home and onto the property of the homeowners. The homeowner came outside and told the male to get off of his property. The suspect then grabbed the male homeowner pushed him to the ground. The suspect then continued to assault the other male homeowner who came out by hitting him with his fists.”

The female homeowner came outside and the suspect also attacked her by grabbing a glass candle and throwing it at her, the statement said; she hit him with the flagpole. The homeowners were able to get inside the home. The suspect then kicked the door in and entered into the home without permission. The suspected cause over $500 in damage to the door.

The suspect assaulted the female homeowner by hitting her and grabbing her by the neck

and strangling her. The suspect then entered into the bedroom and laid down on the bed until officers arrived and arrested him.

One of the men sustained injury to his hand, leg and foot, while the woman sustained injury to her throat.

Smith was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $27,180.