Spanish Fork police ask for help finding missing 2-year-old boy

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily — Spanish Fork police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 2-year-old boy.

Emit Burrell is missing in the area of American Leadership Academy, 898 W. 1100 South, Spanish Fork police stated on social media Friday morning.

“If you live in the area please check your homes, yards and vehicles,” the post states.

Anyone with information about Emit’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-804-4700 or 911.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.