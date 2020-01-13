Springville man arrested after allegedly trying to stash stolen electronics in car wash drive-through

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing electronics from Walmart then attempting to stash them in a car wash drive-through.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said David Ryan Michaelis, 42, is facing charges of retail theft, a second-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

The statement said that Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded on a report of a male pushing a retail stocking cart down the street and sidewalk. The complainant advised that the cart was full of boxes which stacked “over his head as he pushed the cart,” the statement said.

Officers made contact with the man matching the complainant’s description behind the Wiggy Wash at 1662 W. 500 South in Springville. The man identified himself as David Ryan Michaelis.

The complainant told officers when they arrived that Michaelis went into the drive-through portion of the Wiggy Wash with the cart and moments later reappeared still pushing the cart but missing multiple boxes.

Michaelis, after being read his Miranda rights, was shown the merchandise hidden inside the drive-through portion of the Wiggy Wash, the statement said. He was asked about the items and he stated that when he walked over the items were already there, the statement said.

“After telling him we knew he dropped the items there, he emphatically told us that he had not stolen the high-end electronic merchandise located in the Wiggy Wash drive-through but told us that he had stolen items from Walmart in his backpack that he had on when we first contacted him,” the statement said.

Officers also found two pipes as well as a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine on Michaelis’ person. Michaelis admitted it was “clear” which is a common street reference to methamphetamine.

Walmart was contacted and retrieved their merchandise. The total estimated value of all items recovered as stolen exceeded $5,000.

Michaelis was transported to Utah County Jail with no bail.