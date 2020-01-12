Springville man arrested for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of child

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man has been arrested for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Adulio Monge, 40, is also facing charges of voyeurism, a third-degree felony, and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The statement said that on Dec. 6, the arresting officer met with a complainant who reported a sexual offense. The complainant said her teenage daughter had told her that day that Monge, who was in a position of trust with her family, had sexually abused her since she was in third grade.

The victim was at the police station with her mother and she said that Monge would touch her private areas both under and over her clothes and had been doing so “since she was a small child,” the statement said.

The victim also said that when she was 12 or 13, Monge showed her a video that he allegedly recorded of her in the shower and using the toilet and that there there were holes in the walls of the bathroom. After he showed her this video, the victim said she was using the restroom and “noticed an iPod recording through the hole in the wall,” the statement said.

She went on to say that Monge would threaten her if she she told anyone.

The victim stated the most recent attempt at touching her private parts was one to two months prior to making the report.

“She said he was sitting next to her and had touched her leg and progressed toward her pubic region,” the statement said. “She said she got up and locked herself in a room to escape him.”

The mother showed several text messages from the suspect to the victim’s cell phone.

“The text messages were worded in such a way that it made the victim uncomfortable and contributed to reporting the circumstances,” the statement said.

The victim said she self harmed to punish herself because she thought it was her fault, the statement said.

Monge was transported to the Utah County Jail Monday, where he’s being held without bail.