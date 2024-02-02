Springville police searching for hit-and-run driver

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a driver who crashed into another vehicle and drove away Friday morning.

Springville police say a Black Range Rover driven by a woman with long, blonde hair crashed into a vehicle carrying an elderly couple, “smashing into their vehicle and then leaving without providing any information whatsoever.”

The vehicle had tinted rear windows, black rims and a temporary permit in place of the license plate, Springville police said on social media.

“The vehicle should have pretty good damage on the front end,” the post says.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call police at 801-489-9421.

“If you are the driver and have a change of heart, we would love to speak with you and get the other driver their deserved information after an accident,” the post says.