Forget Punxsutawney Phil, emergency responders warn after slippery slide-offs in Weber Canyon

WEBER CANYON, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Despite announcements of alleged spring, medical emergency folk are warning it’s still slick out there.

“Just because it’s ‘spring’, doesn’t mean there’s no ice,” the Mountain Green Fire Protection District noted after dealing with two cars banged up skidding on ice. “Glad we didn’t remove the ice melt from the fire truck yet.”

“This morning at 0650 hours we were slipping and sliding all over the bridge at MM 91 on I-84 eastbound (in Weber Canyon) prior to the rest area.

“A silver SUV tried to avoid a red pickup that had hit the wall, and then went into the wall themselves.” Injuries were minor with no ambulance transports needed, or hazmat cleanup, the agency said of the Monday mishaps. A firetruck was deployed to slow traffic in the resulting mess that resembled an obstacle course.

“Wind was whipping back and forth; still ‘winter,’ despite what the little rodent (Punxsutawney) Phil said about an early spring.”