St. George man dead after motorcycle collides with semi in Nevada

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identities of two of three people killed Saturday afternoon when a semi truck collided with one or more motorcycles on Nevada State Route 163, also known as Laughlin Highway, near U.S. 95.

The two men identified were Owen Hart, 22, of St. George, and Jeremy Gebo, 44. Gebo’s city of residence was not provided. No information has been provided yet on the third victim.

The identified victims both died of “multiple blunt force trauma,” the Clark County Coroner’s Office said in a statement provided to media outlets.

The accident was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday. All lanes of traffic were closed for multiple hours.