St. George police ask for help finding missing, endangered 17-year-old boy

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Brandon Robert Salaya is considered missing and endangered, the St. George Police Department stated on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“Brandon has been seen around town with friends,” the post states.

Salaya is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Salaya’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-627-4300.