St. George Police: Convenience store employee arrested after teen girl reports being recorded in bathroom

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George Maverik worker has been arrested after he allegedly recorded video of a 17-year-old customer using the women’s bathroom.

The alleged victim “reported that she was using the restroom in the convenience store when she noticed she was being recorded from a phone,” says an affidavit filed in the Friday arrest of Lucas Antonio Gorgoglione, age 20.

“She took the phone from the suspect and deleted the video,” the probable cause statement says. “(She) still had possession of the phone. (She) was afraid to exit the bathroom stall, as she believed the suspect was waiting for her to exit the restroom.”

The St. George Police officer who filed the arrest documents wrote that he spoke with the female teen, who was still in the women’s bathroom stall, and who “provided me with an iPhone that had a black casing, and was locked with a passcode.”

The teen told the officer she was sitting on the toilet when she “noticed someone was recording her using the iPhone she provided me…. (she) grabbed the phone from the suspect and deleted the video. (She) mentioned the suspect did not say anything to her at any time. (She) stated she did not know who the suspect was, however, she believed it was a white male.”

The Maverik manager checked surveillance footage, which showed the man, wearing a Maverik employee shirt, enter the restroom and exit a short time later.

“No other persons entered or exited the restroom in the time frame. The male then proceeded to remain near the restroom hallway, while appearing to be fulfilling his work duties. The male appeared to be stocking toiletries in the men’s restroom.”

The manager identified the suspect as one of her employees. She called his number, and the iPhone rang, the police statement says.

Gorgoglione was arrested at his residence and, post Miranda, requested a lawyer be present. He declined to provide the passcode to unlock his phone.

He was booked into the Washington County jail without incident and faces initial charges of:

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

Voyeurism by electronic equipment concealed or disguised, a class A misdemeanor

Gorgoglione’s bail was set at $5,000. As of Tuesday morning, he was still listed as an inmate.