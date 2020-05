ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

A BOLO (Be on the Lookout For) poster said Nauvoo Yvonne Sailele was last seen on April 6 and is a student at Snow Canyon High School.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 210 pounds with black hair.

Anyone who sees Sailele or knows her whereabouts is asked to call St. George Police Department on 435-627-4300. The reference number in this case is 20P010406.