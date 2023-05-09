St. George police urge onlookers to stay away from fire near Virgin River

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say onlookers are causing problems as a large fire burns near the Virgin River, and they’re urging people to stay away.

The fire is burning near 2500 E. Waters Edge, just south of the Virgin River, St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell said in live Facebook video about 3:30 p.m.

“We know that these kinds of things can be exciting and they can be kind of cool to see, but I’ve seen people while I’ve been here on their phones videoing while they’re driving,” Mitchell said. “We have tons and tons of people that are coming down into this area to try and get a look at what’s going on.”

Mitchell said keeping people out of the area is “taking resources and our time and efforts.”

“Please, please, please, for the love, don’t come down here,” she said. “Stay out. Stay away. If you want a video, go up high somewhere out of the way. But for the love, please do not come down [and] congest the area where we’re trying to have firemen, police [and] EMS.”

Mitchell said police have been evacuating the area, noting the wind has been increasing and fanning the flames.

“It’s a dangerous situation right now that we’re in,” she said.

Mitchell also reminds motorists that using a camera while driving is against the law.

“And specifically when you’re driving, that is never a time to be filming anything,” she said. “Nothing is worth you being on your phone. It’s against the law to be using your camera while behind the wheel.”

