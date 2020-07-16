St. George’s Dixie Regional Medical Center to be renamed

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials announced Thursday that Intermountain Healthcare’s Dixie Regional Medical Center will be renamed Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.

The change will be effective Jan. 1, 2021, said a news release from Intermountain Healthcare.

“The original name was chosen 68 years ago to promote a feeling of community,” said Mitch Cloward, current hospital administrator. “Intermountain is committed to creating places of healing, which includes ensuring an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome. This new name positions us do that well into the future.”

In 1913 St. George’s first hospital opened with the name Washington County Hospital, the news release said. It was renamed McGregor Hospital a few years later. Then in 1952 a new hospital was built on the west side of the 400 East block and was named Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital. The advent of air conditioning brought growth and in 1975 a larger hospital was built and named Dixie Medical Center. In 1990 the word “Regional” was added to define the hospital’s service area expansion beyond Washington County as the region continued to grow.

“The word ‘Dixie’still has a beautiful meaning for many who live here,” said Cloward. “We have benefited and continue to benefit from the collaborative spirit of this community and are grateful for its support. However, the meaning is not clear for everyone. For some, it only requires explanation. For others who are not from this area, it has offensive connotations.”

Dr. Patrick Carroll, the hospital’s medical director, said: “We are a vibrant, rapidly growing community. More than five million tourists pass through our area annually. Our heart, newborn intensive care, neurosciences, trauma and other programs are earning national recognition. Our Intermountain Precision Genomics program serves patients across the country and the world. This new name will provide greater strength and clarity as we serve those who are not from this area and recruit physicians, research scientists and caregivers from across the nation.”

Intermountain Healthcare recommends hospitals use the city and hospital name pattern whenever possible for clear, safe, and effective communications. “That is the way individuals search online for medical care,” said Kevan Mabbutt, senior vice president at Intermountain. “Our St. George hospital serves a multi-state area, including several international tourist destinations, so it is important for the hospital to be easily identified.”